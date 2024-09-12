Medvedev admits that Britain will sink in the coming years

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the words of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy about 100 years of support for Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network X.

According to him, the head of the British department is lying. He added that Ukraine “will not last even a quarter of this term.” Medvedev also noted that Great Britain, most likely, could go under in the next few years.

Our hypersonic missiles will help if needed Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

Lammy made his statement in Kyiv after a meeting with his US and Ukrainian counterparts, where a wide range of issues were discussed, including the UK’s commitment to support Kyiv in the long term. The diplomat also promised to convey to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the results of the discussions on the issue of granting permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to use long-range missiles to strike targets deep into Russian territory.

Britain plans to transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine

On the evening of September 11, the British newspaper The Guardian learned that London had decided to allow Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. However, despite the fact that the decision had already been made, Starmer does not intend to announce it publicly in the coming days.

Related materials:

The Times newspaper, citing sources in the British government, also reported that the US could change its position on the ban on Ukrainian air strikes deep into Russian territory in the coming weeks. It is noted that France and Great Britain already tacitly support the use of long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory.

Earlier, a Downing Street spokesperson said that London’s position on Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadows for strikes deep into Russian territory remains unchanged, despite media reports about the US possibly lifting the ban on their use in this way.

Russia assesses consequences of supplying long-range missiles to Kyiv

Ukraine has already given the US a list of targets that Ukrainian troops could hit with long-range missiles of Western manufacture. In Kyiv convinced in the need to create a “threat to Moscow and St. Petersburg” in order to conclude peace on their own terms.

Related materials:

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned that Moscow would begin using more powerful and destructive weapons to protect its interests if Western countries agreed to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russia. According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, by asking the United States, Germany, France and England to supply long-range weapons, makes them direct participants in the military conflict. “Zelensky does not think about the people of Ukraine and wants to stay in power,” Volodin believes, noting that the Ukrainian president took his parents to Israel, and his family lives in London.

Honorary Chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, political scientist Sergei Karaganov pointed out that Russia should strike Western countries in the event of Ukraine’s strikes on Russian territory. “If a drone flies to the Kremlin again, then why not launch a conventional missile strike on the Reichstag first? Let it burn,” he said. At the same time, Karaganov emphasized that the first retaliatory strikes should not be nuclear.