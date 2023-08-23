Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Medvedev accused Western countries of lies and hypocrisy

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in his article for AiF accused Western countries in hypocrisy and lies.

“Now the West is literally drowning in its hypocrisy. Rushing and floundering, swallowing his sticky lies. Some statements contradict others,” he said.

According to the politician, the situation in the United States is tense ahead of the elections, and there is a split among Americans on the issue of further support for Ukraine. He also added that Russia no longer pays attention to the false promises of Western states.

Earlier, Medvedev told how, in his opinion, the military conflict in Ukraine would end. He expressed confidence in the defeat of Kyiv and noted that Ukraine, which, according to him, is an artificially created state on the ruins of the USSR, may disappear from the political map of the world.