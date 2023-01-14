Medvedev: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida commemorates the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev in his TelegramThe channel accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of betraying the memory of hundreds of thousands of victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Criticizing the politician for his joint statement with US President Joe Biden, Medvedev noted that he acted as Washington’s attendants. “The head of the Japanese government, in a humiliating, loyal ecstasy, is talking nonsense about Russia, having betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” wrote the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

Earlier, Medvedev reacted to the statement of US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about a possible nuclear strike in Ukraine, calling these words paranoia.