FT: Medvedchuk was accused of conducting “influence operations” before the EU elections

The chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, was accused of allegedly bribing European legislators as part of a “Russian influence operation” ahead of the European Parliament elections. The publication wrote about this Financial Times.

Earlier, the Czech Republic introduced sanctions against Medvedchuk, the article says. The politician was accused of directing a “Russian influence operation” in the country with the help of a news media, allegedly with the aim of undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine. As a result, the Voice of Europe website was blocked.

Czech authorities, together with the intelligence services of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, began an investigation. Thus, raids were carried out in Warsaw, security forces seized tens of thousands of euros and dollars in cash, the publication writes.

As indicated in the article, fears about possible Russian interference are growing in the European Union on the eve of the elections. In addition, public opinion polls are also causing concern. They showed the growing popularity of far-right parties that take a skeptical position regarding support for Ukraine.

Earlier, Viktor Medvedchuk said that the West’s desire to prevent Ukraine from losing would lead to new countries being drawn into confrontation with Russia. He recalled that Ukraine depends on external funding.

In addition, according to him, the separation of Ukraine from Russia, Russian culture, Russian language and canonical Orthodoxy will be the destruction of Ukrainian identity.