The head of the political council of the Ukrainian parliamentary party “Opposition Platform – For Life” (Opposition Platform – For Life) Viktor Medvedchuk spoke about the results of the search at his office and home. This is reported on website political organization.

According to Medvedchuk, law enforcement officers did not find anything illegal with him. He noted that the searches were carried out in violation of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine. Their true goal was to hand over “a suspicion of high treason, fabricated by order of the authorities,” the deputy concluded.

Medvedchuk also confirmed that he is currently on the territory of Ukraine and is not going to hide from justice. He noted that he plans to take part in all legal investigative actions.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed the essence of the charges against Medvedchuk and his party colleague Taras Kozak. The deputies are charged with transferring information about a “secret Ukrainian military unit” to Russian intelligence, creating a recruiting network and re-registering a Ukrainian field in Crimea to a Russian firm.

On May 11, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine announced suspicion of high treason and embezzlement of state resources to Medvedchuk and Kozak. The prosecution intends to petition the court for the arrest of the suspects. Later, searches began in Medvedchuk’s house; they also took place in the office of the HLP.