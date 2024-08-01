Medvedchuk: Zelensky will sink Western sponsors from Harris to Macron
The head of the movement “Other Ukraine” Viktor Medvedchuk in an interview TASS revealed the fate of the Western sponsors of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he would “sink” one politician after another, from US Vice President Kamala Harris to French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Everyone who sponsors Zelensky has big problems with ratings in their countries: Macron, [канцлер Германии Олаф] Scholz, [бывший премьер-министр Великобритании Риши] Sunak, [премьер-министр Чехии Петр] Fiala, [премьер-министр Бельгии Александер] de Croo,” said Medvedchuk.
The Ukrainian leader will also influence other Western politicians because, as Medvedchuk believes, “political corpses have grabbed hold of those who are less tarred by Zelensky.” Thus, in his opinion, US Vice President Kamala Harris may also end up at the political bottom.
Earlier, the head of the Other Ukraine movement said that the most important sponsors of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the republic were oligarchs — Rinat Akhmetov, Dmytro Firtash and Viktor Pinchuk. Medvedchuk noted that it is important to distinguish between the West’s financial support for the Ukrainian conflict and Zelensky’s own sponsorship.
