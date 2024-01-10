Medvedchuk: the handouts from the West will end, and this Ukraine of Zelensky will end too

The ex-leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, banned in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Other Ukraine movement, predicted the year of disaster for the regime of President Vladimir Zelensky for the country. This is what he's talking about wrote on the media platform “Smotrim.ru”.

“Zelensky’s Ukraine cannot exist without handouts from the West. If the handouts run out, this Ukraine will also end (…) To remove Zelensky from the chessboard, it is enough to simply reduce the dose of the financial needle, which is already happening,” he wrote.

At the same time, Medchedchuk emphasized that for the Ukrainian people, the catastrophe of the current president of the country will be a victory, since the government has long turned its back on the people and betrayed them. “Zelensky has been betraying him for a long time and selling him wholesale and retail for cannon fodder,” added the politician, who called Zelensky “an unfunny parody of a dictator.”

Medvedchuk emphasized that the President of Ukraine will soon no longer be needed by the United States and Great Britain, which unsuccessfully used him in the game against Russia.

In addition, he believes that in 2024, the economic, social, political and military crises in the country will worsen, and the country’s economy will be completely destroyed by a reduction in external financing. At the same time, none of those who are called Zelensky’s rivals for the post of head of the country will be able to lead Ukraine out of the crisis into which the current president has driven it.

Earlier, Medvedchuk also said that the illiterate policy of the current authorities, led by President Zelensky, turned Ukraine into an outcast on the European continent.