Relations between Ukraine and Russia will recover, despite the opposition of the Ukrainian authorities. This was announced on Monday, January 18, by Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

He noted in his address to website party that January 18 is the anniversary of the Pereyaslav Rada, which in 1654 marked the beginning of the unification of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples in a single state.

“And although the authorities today profess a policy of Russophobia and declare that Ukraine and Russia have only a common border, I can say with confidence: this is not true, because millions of our citizens do not think so,” Medvedchuk said.

He added that historical justice and the desire of the citizens of both states will lead to the restoration of relations between the countries, despite the resistance of the Ukrainian authorities.

On January 15, Roman Chegrinets, co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of the Crimean Region, said that negotiations and the search for compromises between Russia and Ukraine should begin with the recognition by the Kiev authorities of the Russian status of Crimea.

In early January, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not “shoot himself in the foot” for revenge on Ukraine.

In addition, at the end of December 2020, Peskov noted that the Kremlin does not currently notice the political will of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to normalize bilateral relations.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated following a coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014. Donbass did not recognize the new government, declaring independence, and after a referendum in which the majority of residents voted for reunification with Russia, Crimea returned to the Russian Federation.

Ukraine and a number of countries do not recognize the voting results, although Moscow has repeatedly noted that the referendum was held in compliance with all international norms.