Medvedchuk: Ukraine is on the brink of destruction

After the attack on the Kursk region, Ukraine under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky is on the verge of destruction. This was stated by the head of the movement “Other Ukraine”, former leader of the banned in Ukraine party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk in his column on the portal “We’re watching”.

“When Zelensky invaded Russia, he finally signed the death warrant for Ukrainian statehood. Before this foray, it was still possible to somehow enter into peace talks and preserve Ukraine, albeit with territorial losses, but without its division and absorption by other states,” the politician wrote.

According to him, Ukraine under Zelensky is of no interest to the world’s leading players, and the attack on the Kursk region was a surprise for Washington. In addition, Medvedchuk recalled the cool relations between Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Zelensky, which, according to the politician, stem from the Democrats’ awareness of “the political abyss into which the Zelensky project is pushing them.”

Earlier, Medvedchuk said that pragmatic politicians should come to power in Ukraine. In his opinion, the current president of Ukraine has shown himself to be a lousy economist and an uncalculating politician, who at the same time believes in the dominance of the collective West.