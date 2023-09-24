Medvedchuk demanded that three conditions be met to defuse the crisis in Ukraine

Ukrainian opposition politician, Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement Viktor Medvedchuk told what conditions are necessary to resolve the crisis in the country. This is what he’s talking about wrote in his article for the publication aif.ru.

Medvedchuk named three conditions for defusing the crisis in Ukraine and included among them recognition of both the interests and sovereignty of countries that do not belong to the West. He also demanded that human lives be prioritized over any political interests and called for a new security system to be built.

“Today the West wants to regain its dominance with the help of a “miracle weapon” that is being transferred to Ukraine. It is clearly seen that today no weapon solves problems not only of world security, but even of tactical tasks on the battlefield,” he concluded.

Earlier, Medvedchuk predicted the inevitable death of Ukraine. He emphasized that it is impossible to build a country “on the basis of grievances, stupidity, fanaticism and cruelty,” but “the Ukrainian elite cannot offer anything else to the people.”