Medvedchuk named three conditions for completing a special military operation in Ukraine

Former leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, and now chairman of the board of the Other Ukraine movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, in an article for the publication aif.ru named three conditions for a settlement in Ukraine.

According to him, it is necessary for the West to recognize the interests and sovereignty of countries that do not belong to it, to understand the priority of human life over any political interests and to build a new security system.

The first condition is recognition of both the interests and sovereignty of countries not related to the West. Russia, like any other country, must have guarantees that it will not be subject to military intervention by the “export of democracy” from the West Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement

The politician noted that without such guarantees, any country could be declared corrupt, aggressive, backward and undemocratic, which would become a justification for military intervention.

Medvedchuk called the second important condition the priority of human lives over any political interests.

Ukraine has long become a state where human life, the rights of a citizen and his opinion do not matter at all. And when Western politicians call it democracy, this raises questions about what they even mean by democracy Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement

He noted that the West is pumping Ukraine with weapons and is not trying to do anything to stop the conflict and the loss of life. Medvedchuk considers the third condition to be the construction of a new security system in a world that has already reached a dangerous point.

Then it is necessary to create conditions for general security, and not just for NATO member countries or other military alliances. And for this we need to update the landscape of world politics. In the current situation, it makes no practical or even theoretical sense to talk about negotiations with Ukraine without linking them with the new architecture of international security See also Know who you are Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement

In August, Medvedchuk predicted the inevitable death of Ukraine. He emphasized that it is impossible to build a country “on the basis of grievances, stupidity, fanaticism and cruelty,” but “the Ukrainian elite cannot offer anything else to the people.”

The politician also noted that Ukraine will be able to overcome all existing challenges if it unites with the like-minded peoples of Belarus and Russia.

Zelensky has no answer to peace initiatives

Medvedchuk said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky cannot respond to peace initiatives, he is not interested in losses among the population, and personal political ambitions are a priority.

Zelensky has proven with his political course that the death and deprivation of a huge number of Ukrainian citizens simply does not interest him. He sets ambitious military and political goals for the country, for which the official West not only pats him on the head, but also generously supplies him with weapons and money Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement

According to the politician, the Ukrainian leader became a hostage to his own deception, calling white black and black white. In Kyiv, no one speaks out against it for fear of reprisals, but voices “for” are heard only in circles around the government and media close to the state.

The lives of Ukrainian citizens in this game are expendable. In such a cannibalistic system there is no place for negotiations, which Zelensky honestly states Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement

On September 21, Zelensky, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, announced a peace plan consisting of two demands. According to the politician, his plan includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, as well as the full return of control over the entire state border to Kyiv.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the Ukrainian president’s peace formula unrealizable. He also commented on the West’s assertion that Russia must be defeated on the battlefield, noting that Moscow has drawn conclusions and is ready for such a scenario.

Vision of a peaceful settlement between Russia and the West

Medvedchuk said that the conflict in Ukraine arose due to the fact that the West completely ignored any interests of Moscow, and the state ideology of Ukraine turned the neighboring state into “anti-Russia.”

The politician emphasized that the West should recognize that there are other countries where life does not follow its rules, and they also have their own interests.

Today the West wants to regain its dominance with the help of “miracle weapons” that are being transferred to Ukraine. It is clearly seen that today no weapon solves problems, not just global security, but even tactical tasks on the battlefield Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement

In Russia, they understand that they are creating a warlike Russophobic tribe from a young European state, instilling in Ukrainians that hatred of Russians is their national trait, their raison d’être and the basis of identity, Medvedchuk pointed out. He added that such a line cannot be accepted by Russia in principle.

Based on national security interests, Russia cannot afford to have at its side a fanatical sub-state that lives by war and hatred of Russians. Naturally, a simple ceasefire does not solve the main cause of the conflict, a complete disregard for the security interests and sovereignty of Russia Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the "Other Ukraine" movement

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine in accordance with the 1991 Declaration of Independence. He recalled that one of the main points in the document for Moscow was that Ukraine would be a non-aligned country and would not join any military alliances.

The Foreign Minister said that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but not for a ceasefire. He cited Russian leader Vladimir Putin as saying that Moscow had already considered this option and was deceived.

Ukraine is not interesting to the European Union even as a raw material appendage

Medvedchuk noted that Ukraine is not interesting to the European Union (EU) even as a raw material appendage, since its agricultural products undermine the economies of a number of European countries, and other raw materials, such as timber and minerals, are rapidly depleting.

The politician emphasized that Ukraine does not suit the West in principle as a competitive economic entity and is a “battering ram for Russia,” a means of achieving control over its resources.

Another thing is that Russia, to which the resources and population of Ukraine are economically suitable, does not want to give it all away, because objectively the West is not interested in restoring the country, but in its destruction according to the principle “don’t let anyone get you” Victor Medvedchuk Chairman of the Council of the “Other Ukraine” movement

Medvedchuk admitted the risks of accidents at nuclear power plants and other environmental disasters. Thus, the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) has seriously reduced the export potential of Ukrainian agricultural products, and this is most likely just the beginning, he concluded.