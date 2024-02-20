Medvedchuk called Yanukovych the last legitimate president of Ukraine

Opposition Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in a conversation with RIA News stated that Viktor Yanukovych is the last legitimate president of Ukraine, and called his removal from power in 2014 illegal.

He recalled that “a number of decisions were made that deprived Yanukovych of this power.”

According to him, in order to recognize his legitimacy either in those years or subsequent ones, it is necessary to repeal a number of resolutions, including those of the Verkhovna Rada on the removal from power, on the transfer of powers to acting officials, the law on stripping the title of president and stop criminal prosecution against him .

Earlier, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov announced the overthrow of the legitimate government in Kyiv during the Maidan 10 years ago. This is how the official representative of the Kremlin commented on the words of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about this protest action, which, according to her, became a symbol of the desire for freedom.

Mass protests known as Euromaidan took place in the winter of 2013-2014 and ended with the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia. During clashes between protesters and security forces in Kyiv, more than 100 people lost their lives.