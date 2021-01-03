Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the political council of the Ukrainian parliamentary party Opposition Platform – For Life, commented on the refusal of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. This is stated on website political forces.

Medvedchuk called the words of the chief sanitary doctor, deputy head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko “a misunderstanding from medicine” and “insanity.” He stressed that the doctor’s statements have nothing to do with medicine or the interests of the country’s citizens.

In response to Lyashko’s fears that Sputnik V has not yet passed the third phase of testing, the politician recalled: not a single vaccine in the world has yet passed it. Thus, the drug of the American company Moderna will complete trials in 2022, and the vaccine of the AstraZeneca company, together with the American vaccine Pfizer, in 2023. The politician urged to explain this to Lyashko and tell about what happened to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Now the statements of the Ukrainian authorities indicate that they generally live in space, do not turn on their brains at all and do not see the difference between purchasing a vaccine abroad and producing it in Ukraine with obtaining high technologies for this. Over the seven years of the policy of cave Russophobia, the authorities have played enough geopolitics, destroying the economy, medicine, and education, “Medvedchuk added.

Earlier, Lyashko ruled out the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”, referring to the failed third phase of testing. According to him, “the statements on state registration of the vaccine of the candidate of the Russian Federation in Ukraine do not correspond to reality.” These words were a response to Medvedchuk’s statements that the Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolek submitted an application to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus.