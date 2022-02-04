The head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – for Life” (OPPL), Viktor Medvedchuk, called unfair the verdict of the court in Kiev to the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Proroshenko. His words lead RIA News.

As the politician recalled, Poroshenko, who is on trial for treason, was released on personal commitment, and Medvedchuk himself was sent under house arrest. “Look, first of all, this is the right of the court. Secondly, it is definitely unfair. Because how else can I rate it? Why is it happening this way today? I don’t understand this,” Medvedchuk said.

On January 31, Poroshenko arrived for interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation. In the department, he was met by an employee, whom the oppositionist immediately demanded to be replaced and removed from the investigation. Poroshenko’s lawyers said their client refused to testify in the case. He was released from the GBR.

Poroshenko in Ukraine is suspected of high treason and financing of terrorism. According to the prosecution, he, being the president of the country, organized the supply of coal from the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass. Law enforcers from Kiev are pursuing another oppositionist, the head of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, under the same articles.