President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is building an “anti-Russia” in the country, using violent methods for this. This was announced on January 29 by the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPPL) party, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk.

“I have no information that Zelensky suddenly decided to change the course of building “anti-Russia” in Ukraine, and today, in fact, “anti-Russia” is being built: discrimination against the Russian language, discrimination against the Russian-speaking population, forced Ukrainization. And everything that is violent is illegal,” he said in an interview with UkrLive TV channel.

Medvedchuk noted that some politicians refute the violence of Ukrainization, since the country has adopted a law on the Ukrainian language. The deputy in the framework of such discussions replies that the basic law operates in Ukraine, namely, the constitution.

“And Article 10, Part 3 expressly states that the free development and use of the Russian language and other languages ​​of national minorities is guaranteed on the territory of Ukraine. This is the basic law, not the law on the Ukrainian language. You are grossly, criminally violating the norm of the constitution,” the head of the political council of the party emphasized.

On January 16, Article 25 of the law “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language” came into force in Ukraine, according to which all print media in the country must publish materials in Ukrainian. According to Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin, newspapers and magazines can now be published in other languages ​​only on the condition that the edition in the state language is published simultaneously with the corresponding circulation.

Earlier, on January 13, the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting began checking Ukrainian TV channels due to the massive use of the Russian language on New Year’s broadcasts. Maxim Onoprienko, a member of the regulator, said that the main violators are currently being identified.

As noted by the head of the National Council Olga Gerasimyuk, the regulator will hold talks with the management of TV channels in order to establish on what basis they allow a large number of Russian-language programs to air.

In Ukraine, since 2019, when the law “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language” came into force, a struggle has been waged against the Russian language. The law provides for the total Ukrainization of public administration, the service sector, health care and other areas of public and private life.