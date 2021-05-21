Verkhovna Rada Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of treason and violation of the laws of war, said that he received permission to negotiate with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) from Alexander Turchinov and Petro Poroshenko. This was reported on May 21 by Channel 24.

Medvedchuk arrived at the Kiev Court of Appeal, which is considering a complaint against his house arrest.

“I was officially authorized to conduct these negotiations by Acting President Turchinov, and then by President Poroshenko. Then he was authorized by both the Trilateral Contact Group and the SBU, ”the deputy told reporters in front of the courthouse.

Turchinov denies this is. Former acting the president said that in the spring of 2014, deputy Nestor Shufrich brought Medvedchuk to him. The latter said that the Kremlin considers Viktor Yanukovych to be the legitimate president of Ukraine, and will not negotiate with Turchinov.

Medvedchuk added that he can convey any information to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turchinov claims.

“I told Mr. Medvedchuk to tell Putin that Russia would immediately liberate Crimea and stop its aggression against Ukraine,” the former acting president said. president.

Earlier it was reported that clashes between supporters and opponents of Medvedchuk began near the court.