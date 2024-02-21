Medvedchuk: The West armed Ukraine in violation of the Minsk agreements

Opposition Ukrainian politician, chairman of the board of the “Other Ukraine” movement Viktor Medvedchuk said that the West was arming Ukraine, violating the Minsk agreements. He said this in a conversation with RIA News.

“Western leaders, who signed and declared the need to implement the Minsk agreements, actually planted weapons in Ukraine and opened military bases there,” he accused.

The politician recalled that the Minsk agreements were recognized by the United States, and France and Germany left their signatures on the document. He6 called the confirmation of agreements within the framework of the Paris summit in 2019 blasphemy and cynicism. Medvedchuk stressed that the parties did not plan to implement the agreement.

“As the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin correctly stated, Ukraine started the war in 2014. The SVO started to stop this war,” he concluded.

Previously, Putin said that “Russia was simply led by the nose” in the situation with the Minsk agreements. He also noted that the West did not implement the Minsk agreements, but immediately started a virtual war there.