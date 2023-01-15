Medusa | Russian researcher: “The UN Security Council should be reconstituted”

Arsenic Kumankov’s Meduza interview will be published on Hs.fi in two parts. This is the second part. First part here.

Russian philosopher Arseni Kumankov researches and teaches at the Moscow University of Economics. His specialty is war from a moral perspective.

Today, Russia is often called a terrorist state or a supporter of terrorism. Do you think Russia’s actions can be described as terrorism?

“Of course. What is terrorism? It is the fact that violence is used to achieve one’s own political goals. But the term is quite vague. There are no universally accepted and recognized criteria for terrorism.

United States has not declared Russia as a supporter of terrorism, because then it would no longer be possible to maintain open, public relations with it. Only here in Russia can you meet the Taliban freely and without penalty members. It doesn’t work in the US. Therefore, a declaration would mean that relations between the countries should be cut off completely – at least publicly.”

“It is obvious that Russia does not have enough military power to force Ukraine into negotiations or to carry out a change of power there. In the absence of force, attacks are carried out on civilian targets, which is defined by the high military command from the to countermeasures. It’s hard for me not to define the actions as terrorism.”

Soldiers at the door of the Wagner center opened in St. Petersburg in the fall of 2022.

The Kremlin refuses the monopoly of violence and supports the Wagner Group. Why do states rely on illegal structures, as it seems now?

“The fact that nowadays states have the opportunity to turn to non-state or transnational actors has a lot to do with the fact that laws and society’s morals place many prohibitions on war. It’s much more convenient to let someone else do the dirty work and thus distance yourself of war crimeswhich cannot be avoided.”

“Wagner group is not directly responsible for any strategic decisions, or as it is now customary to say, “difficult solutions“.

“But at the same time, the monopoly of violence disappears, that is, the control of these structures is lost. Therefore, for an organization like Wagner, everything that would be impossible according to Russian laws is legal. That was it then executions or of prisoners liberalization and use in hostilities.”

Why is it worth using non-state military groups if those in power do not even try to appear legitimate in the eyes of international law?

“Anyway, it seems to me that [Vladimir] Putin wants to grow certain structures. The strategy is familiar to him: there is an army, inland forces of almost the same size, and even the police. “Divide and rule” fits perfectly with the logic of Putin’s power.”

“We can take a point of comparison because Putin has them himself love, and compare American warfare. The crimes of Abu Ghraib are probably the most famous case where the laws of war were violated. The incidents have been investigated, and it has emerged that some of the crimes were committed by regular soldiers and some by mercenaries. It was handled smartly, [Yhdysvaltojen vallanpitäjien] the argument was that the matter was “outside our area of ​​responsibility”. Although it is clear that the state has hired those actors.”

“[Virallisesti] however, it is an external actor that has no relationship with the rulers and rulers. We don’t know what dubious honor the Wagner troops have earned. Maybe at some point it is advantageous to break away from them by saying: They are criminals and terrorists, and we are [vallanpitäjät] under no circumstances would we have allowed such a thing.”

The Wagner center was photographed at the end of October, just before it opened.

What can the state benefit from the fact that the monopoly of violence is no longer a monopoly?

“It’s worth remembering that group Wagner is basically not a private army. The mercenaries are clearly moving into the power apparatus. Private armies also don’t have their own air forces, these organizations don’t have the same tools and resources as states. That is why it is difficult to look at the situation in Russia, to find out [Wagner-ryhmälle ja] Chechnya [Ramzan Kadyrovin kokoamille] close historical role models for the masses.”

“We do not fully understand how the situation will develop from now on. [Jevgeni] Prigozhin may not have political goals at the moment. Even if there aren’t any now, there might be in a while. And if Russia’s political power starts to falter, I can easily imagine how Prigozhin wants to transform himself from a successful businessman into a politician and move on to running around politicians and officials who have caused him a headache in St. Petersburg.”

“From the point of view of the welfare of the state, the situation is worrying. With the political instability that Russia inevitably faces, it is highly unlikely that private armies will remain loyal. Even if the group Wagner remains loyal, it is not at all impossible that other forces will emerge from somewhere that seek to challenge Putin and his inner circle to the rule of law.”

You also study the phenomenon of “new wars” in the world. Is the war in Ukraine one of these or does it seem atavistic, a return to something old?

“There is something archaic about the war Russia is waging. In many ways, the political language used by Putin originates from the 17th or 19th centuries. An example is, for example, the idea of ​​sovereignty, i.e. the perception that some nations are natural and some are fake from Putin. So in the 21st century [kaikkien pitäisi pystyä ymmärtämään], that even if the state did not exist 200 years ago, it still has the right to exist today. In a way, Putin is waging a 19th-century war when he claims that there are superpowers and great empires that have the right to wage war that others have no say in. At that time, war was still quite common, both from a moral and legal point of view. Status required a mighty empire to make war: a state that did not cease to be an empire.”

“But there is also the reaction of the global community: what makes this war modern is that we think the events are not normal. We cannot allow ourselves to close our eyes to the fact that an empire, or in its own words and definition a ‘superpower’, wants to go to war.”

“The breakdown of society, social control and the reshaping of the role of war are without a doubt the hallmarks of modern war. In the current era, war can perhaps be allowed, but only on a minor scale and with minimal losses.

You also write that modern war is always hybrid in its features. Will this come true in the war in Ukraine?

“Absolutely. In addition to traditional military and police tasks, information resistance plays a very large role in modern warfare. Almost the first action of those in power since the start of the war was to limit rights in practice, with targets such as traditional media and social media.”

“Compared to September, the number of social media users in Russia decreased by six percent in October. However, the number of messages on the Russian Internet grew enormously: 36 percent. It seems to me that it is specifically related to the fact that at the moment people are very actively discussing the war, and the media has also become an active party to the war.”

“Modern wars have one more feature: they are global. So we cannot say that the situation is the same as in the 19th century, when the United States was at war with Mexico and no one had the guts to intervene.

One more important factor [joka määrittelee Ukrainan sodan ”uudeksi konfliktiksi”] is how new methods have been used as part of military operations and the conflict has become digitalized.

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia at the UN Security Council session on Thursday.

You have said that the most up-to-date way to manage new types of conflicts could be the so-called cosmopolitan approach. How relevant have international institutions, for example the UN, been in the war in Ukraine?

“Russia’s invasion must teach all of humanity several lessons. Once again, we have seen that global security is by no means final. We have not come close to any kind of response to violence. The UN was unable to resolve the issue and stop Russia’s aggression this year. It simply does not have the resources. And it will not it seems to me that the UN would now be able to come up with a solution after the fact, with which it would be able to react to the matter and end the war.”

“I think this war can only end if the Ukrainian army continues it. There is no other way. But our future task is not only to analyze war crimes and crimes against humanity. We have to keep in mind what kind of institutions we can create in the future to prevent the emergence of similar conflicts.”

“We need military pacifism, global monitoring bodies and a UN army that can use its operation to force the explosive region to peace. Today, the UN does not have permanent military or police forces to deploy to areas where armed conflict is simmering. If such existed, already in 2021 a few thousand UN soldiers could have been stationed on the border of Ukraine. Currently, such forces could only be established by changing the UN Charter or by creating a new organization capable of limiting the sovereignty of states.”

“Obviously, the UN Security Council should be reconstituted, because it is not topical at all. Not only because Russia is able to reject possible decisions. Its composition simply does not correspond to the current level of political and economic development of the states. States do not have equal and equal representation. The idea of ​​a club of elite states that decides on key issues of international security must be forgotten. During the Cold War, there was an idea that the Security Council could balance international relations. But that era has been left behind a long time ago, so the Security Council is no longer necessary.”

“I don’t think there is a way to protect the world from a major war if both economic and political integration are not increased. It is clear that every effort should be made to show how dangerous it is when nation-states abuse the principle of sovereignty. We need institutions that are able to support culture, but not institutions that are able to incite an aggressive war against their neighbors and stop collective decision-making, as Hungary and Poland do, for example.”

“Attention must be drawn to Russia, but also to the global downfall of democracy and the increase of authoritarian powers, and to think about what could be done about it.”

Arseni Kumankov is an assistant professor at the Moscow University of Economics, where he has completed his PhD in philosophy. Also a researcher at Princeton University in the USA. Published three books (English translations): War in the 21st Century (HSE Publishing House, 2020), War. In Thrall to Violence (EUSP Press, 2019), Modern Classics of Just War Theory (Aleteia, 2019) and several publications in Russian and English.

