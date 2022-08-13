Strong gusts of wind tore parts of the stage loose in the early hours of the morning. One person died and at least 17 people were injured, some seriously.

BOne person has been killed when a stage collapsed at a music festival near Valencia. At least 17 other people were injured, three of them seriously, the Spanish rescue services said on Saturday. The Spanish daily newspapers El Confidencial and El Mundo even report 40 injuries.

Strong winds caused parts of the stage construction to collapse. The accident happened in the early hours of the morning at the Medusa electronic music festival, which is being held for six days in the east coast town of Cullera, south of Valencia. As El Confidencial writes, citing the State Meteorological Agency, there were “bursts of heat” in the early hours of the morning, with very strong gusts of wind and sharp rises in temperature.

The festival was suspended due to bad weather to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and performers, festival organizers said on Facebook. As a precaution, the festival site was cleared to facilitate the work of the rescue and security services.