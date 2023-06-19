The most popular version of the Greek myth of Medusa tells that this beautiful woman with snakes for hair turned those who looked into her eyes to stone. Considering this, Medusa Deluxe is an appropriate name for British director Thomas Hardiman’s debut feature. A film that from the first minutes keeps the audience still in their seat looking for the same truth as the protagonists.

The effect it offers is similar to that caused by recent films such as Knives Out either Glass Onion by Rian Johnson, Netflix’s greatest hits that have breathed new life into the murder mystery genre. However, Hardiman does not stick to the same style, instead leaning towards a more experimental one, creating a new way of approaching such stories. The result is one of the most astonishing debuts of the year.

The plot is not overly complex and hints at the humor found in the film: in a hairstyling contest, a hairdresser is murdered. The rest of the contestants, both stylists and models, must remain in the building while the police carry out protocols and question those involved.

The first twist that Hardiman, also in charge of the script, offers is to present the story in a sequence shot from beginning to end. A style similar to ribbons like Birdman, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, or 1917, by Sam Mendes. This immediately generates a sense of tension that does not stop and that only gets bigger thanks to the score by British musician Koreless (also in his film debut) and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Robbie Ryan (The FavoriteC’mon C’mon). Sounds reminiscent of rattlesnakes with photography focused on style and the importance of hairstyles and clothing elevate this work to something more than just a mystery.

Both hilarious and dark, the script tackles themes of obsession, anger, and religion through a wide range of characters that feel real at all times. Although the story fails to connect some dots, it keeps the audience on the lookout for clues or the concrete truth. The film does not disappoint. At the end it delivers an explosion that releases Medusa’s effect.

And all this vision arises from the same obsession. Hardiman has repeatedly admitted his passion for hairdressing. Her mother dedicated herself to that profession and spent long hours waiting for her while she saw her work. The director elaborated on Medusa Deluxe: murder obsession and hairstyles with EL PAÍS through a video call.

Ask. He has mentioned that the film stems from a strong love for hairdressing. Apart from her mother’s job, how did his interest in hairstyles develop?

Answer. There are a few reasons. I like anything that people can have an incredible passion for. I lean towards that. I like things that can go from passion to obsession. In the creative sense, I am immediately drawn to it, and I respect the craftsmanship behind the hairstyles. On the other hand, there is a certain humility when talking about hairdressing. I’ve mentioned that I feel like there’s a hierarchy within creative in the sense of what’s allowed to be in a gallery or in a book and what’s not allowed. I’ve always hated that fact. I think it’s a bunch of rubbish. And I believe it because there is the same amount of creativity in hairdressing as in anything else.

At the same time, I think that because the hairdresser is humble, it allows to have a space in which it is possible to be serious, funny and not very serious at the same time. You don’t have to be incredibly referential to the subject you’re dealing with in your art. Hair is quite transitory. And it’s like music in the sense that today it’s here and tomorrow it’s not. You can change your hair whenever you want. So there’s the “high culture” of the importance of how you present yourself to the world and the cultural value of hair, but you also have the “low culture”: the gossip, the beauty salon culture, and I think that’s what it turns out to be comedy. It’s what excites me about working in this space. I think hairdressers don’t take themselves very seriously in a way that I respect and they deserve more respect. Sometimes when you don’t take yourself very seriously, you allow others to not take you seriously, which is frustrating because they are an important part of society and are just as creative as anyone else.

A still from the film ‘Medusa Deluxe’ (2022), directed by Thomas Hardiman. Mubi (Courtesy)

Q. It seems to be a new era for the murder mystery genre. Did Rian Johnson’s tapes inspire this work or did she seek to make it different from her style?

R. I wrote the film before those films were released. It had been delayed a bit by covid and other issues, so it was a pleasure for me to see them because I love murder mysteries. Seeing the genre come back was amazing, and it must have been an idea that came up with a lot of people at the same time. At the same time I think that I do it differently, as if it came from a slightly different direction. I mean, I love those films, but I guess I would say that my film is an experimental film that masquerades as an audience-friendly type of film. I want to draw people in, be inclusive, and take them on a journey. But it’s a deconstructed murder mystery: I’ve removed the detective and various things that would commonly be associated with a murder mystery because we’re trying to make it have more in common with something like Nashville (1975, dir. Robert Altman), a film that I really adore. Medusa Deluxe it is also the story of a community that advances through the characters. I try to mix the different genres. That is the reason I created the film.

Q. All the characters connect through long shots. In fact, the tape is filmed in such a way that it appears as one uninterrupted shot. Was it the idea from scratch or was it developed with cinematographer Robbie Ryan?

R. It was always in the script. I guess I try to unite very different things. For example, I noticed that my nieces watched long YouTube videos to learn about hair and makeup. As I watched them, I realized that it became the norm to watch hour-long tutorials, with no cuts. And I felt like it was something that I wanted to react to as a filmmaker. I wanted to understand what that style does to the narrative of murder mysteries.

That is to say, if in the editing of a normal murder mystery film there is usually a cut because there is a clue, here I did not want to do it. I wanted to stay with the characters so that they would move the drama forward. That’s why the film is like a Trojan horse. It changes as you move. It is like Shiva Baby (2020, dir. Emma Sligman) or The Lego Movie (2014, dir. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller). They are movies that move, change and deceive you. They unsettle you as an audience member because they surprise you all the time. I think it’s because they’re trying to break convention and I was interested in doing that.

Q. Can you talk about the location and the rehearsal process to get the long takes? Was it difficult to get it?

R. It was, but we shot the movie in nine days, which is kind of crazy. We rehearsed a few weeks before that and it was pretty annoying. First I did a Zoom call with all the team members. Then I used my phone to record everything, and then I recorded it with a camera. Later we used a Steadicam. It is an incremental process.

Q. Did the actors get a chance to improvise?

R. No [ríe]. I’m not that kind of director. Some like improvisation, others are stricter. I am of that second category. When I write I research for a long time. For this tape I sat behind hairdressers and spent hours on calls talking and listening a lot (about hairdressing). By doing that it is possible to notice how people speak, how they react and how they move. That way I can create a complex character and give it to someone to make it real. Acting is interesting and can quickly lead to improvisation, but some things work and some don’t. I think there are only two improvised lines in this movie.

Q. Finally, why did you decide to choose this name for the film?

R. Names are very important to me. There’s the subtext of the winding nature of the hallways or Medusa’s hairstyle. There are quite a few references to snakes in the film but there is something special that I do when it comes to breaking the mold. I feel like the Medusa myth is misogynistic. It’s clearly sexist. I think coarse men couldn’t handle an amazing and brilliant woman and turned her into something else. she was chased away and becomes a myth. The film was inspired by my mother. She had seven sisters. Women are the center of the film and I wanted to turn the myth around. I wanted to reinterpret it and put it in a new context. It’s not something everyone needs to know. It is not a key aspect. It’s a personal matter. I can go back to it and say that this is the pulse of the film. And yes, it is also an excellent name.

Medusa Deluxe: murder obsession and hairstyles is in theaters in Chile, Colombia and Mexico. It premieres on MUBI on August 4.

