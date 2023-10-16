In Rome, Ostia floods after a violent downpour. Still 30 degrees in the south

Riccardo Cristilli

The long-awaited autumn is about to arrive brought by the cyclone Medusa. The weather forecast starting from Monday 16 July and for the rest of the week, they anticipate the start of an unstable weather phase.

weather forecast for October 16th — The heat, however, will not abandon all of Italy. Thursday 19th and Friday 20th, in fact, in the regions of Central South there will still be highs close to 30 degrees and we will have to wait until next weekend for a decrease in temperatures across the peninsula with a large area of ​​unstable weather that should cover all of Italy. Monday 16 October The first rains have arrived scattered across all regions. A violent downpour lasting a few minutes around 1pm on Monday did flood the coastal neighborhood of Rome, Ostia, taking everyone by surprise. In fact, there had not been an alert from the civil protection and the company that cleans the streets had not freed the manholes from waste, soil and pine needles. See also This is how this day was for Mexicans in Europe: Santiago Giménez and Edson Álvarez are not believing in anyone

weather forecast for Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th — The day of Tuesday 17 October it should be under the banner of good weather on the North with cloud cover increasing in the evening. On the contrary on Center and Souththe unstable weather will accompany the awakening of the citizens of Tuscany and Lazio, while in Calabria and Salento there should be rain, but clear spells are expected in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday 18 October therefore the weather forecast reports unstable weather and rain in the north from Western Alps and Liguria to reach Friuli Venezia Giulia covering the entire north. Cloudy initially in Tuscany, Umbria and upper Lazio with possible light rain. To the South temperatures rising and progressive clearings. As anticipated, in fact, between Thursday and Friday in the North, including upper Tuscany, rain and unstable weather should remain, while the Center-South will once again have sunny weather with almost summer days and temperatures close to 30 degrees. See also Manchester United is thrashed by Brighton

autumn is coming — But autumn has now arrived and this variability will accompany us in the coming days. As on the weekend of October 21-22According to weather forecasts, a depression front is arriving from the United Kingdom and France which should bring bad weather, rain and falling temperatures across the entire peninsula but which will remain normal or even, in some areas, above the average for the period.

the jellyfish cyclone — Renamed “cyclone Medusa”, this phase of bad weather will also gain strength thanks to the still high sea temperatures. Also for this reason Friday 20th and Saturday 21st Attention must be paid to the possibility of local flash floods, especially in the central and northern areas, as reported by the website ilMeteo.it. Large quantities of water could fall in a limited area in a few minutes. We will thus have the first real autumn storm.