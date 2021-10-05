“Giving life to an innovative workspace, for sharing and connecting“: with this aim they were inauguration of the new Medtronic offices in Milan, a multinational company specializing in medical technologies, services and solutions. Yesterday, at the headquarters in Via Varesina 162, the ribbon was cut by the CEO of Medtronic, Geoff Martha, the president of Emea, Rob ten Hoedt and the President and CEO of Italy, Michele Perrino, in the presence of the US Consul General in Milan, Robert Needham.

The inauguration “represents the departure of a new beginning, with which Medtronic intends to relaunch the organization of work – beyond the Covid 19 emergency, during which the company never stopped – where it will be people who support, design and implement a new work experience“, reports a note.” With the new way of working, in fact, the main office in Milan completely redesigns the organization of the way and place of ‘doing’ work. From a space for ‘routine’, the headquarters are transformed into an environment to improve the work experience of people, facilitate the interaction of all the teams and create more innovation, in a more agile, inclusive and attractive place for the talents of the new generations “.

The new offices, designed by Studio Giuseppe Tortato Architetti, present a new layout with different colors and materials designed to inspire and recreate a comfortable and high tech environment. “Let’s start a new way of working – says the President and CEO of Medtronic Italia Perrino – that we intend to drive with strength and passion, seizing all the positive opportunities of an unstoppable change. Starting from the headquarters, which is transformed into an environment aimed at improving the work experience of our people, thanks to the new spaces that facilitate the interaction of all the teams to create more innovation, in a more agile and collaborative place both internally and with our customers, our interlocutors and our communities“, he concludes.