Álvaro Medrán, a 27-year-old Real Madrid youth squad who had been triumphing in MLS for two seasons (at Chicago Fire), is about to embark on a new professional adventure. This time in Saudi Arabia, when Al-Taawoun arrives free, which will pay him one of the highest chips in the aforementioned league when he arrives contrasted by his white past and his good career in the US. Medrán will play in a competition in which the other illustrious foreigners are the Argentines Vietto (formerly from Villarreal, Atlético, Sevilla and Valencia), who now plays for Al-Hilal, and Ever Banega, who triumphed at Sevilla, saying goodbye in a big way after being key in the last Europa League won by the Nervión team. Now he plays for Al-Shabab.

His new team made his arrival official with an emotional video that he posted on his social networks, where he passes from Spain (he speaks of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Córdoba, he was born in the Cordovan town of Dos Torres) to Arabia explainingor his reasons: “I cannot explain what it means to be Spanish in this video. To explain it I have to go there, to the pitch. I am Álvaro and I join you.”



Medran I had offers on the table from our League, from Italian Serie A, from Brazil and even from Beckham’s famous Inter Miami, but the economic offer was irrefutable and at 27, Medrán wants to prove himself in a championship in which will have the star treatment. His new team lost 3-1 yesterday to Al-Shabab from Banega and they consider Medran the catalyst to leave the bottom of the table and start to come back. Medran will arrive in Arabia this Thursday, accompanied by his agent Borja Couce, to sign with his new team and pose with what will be his new shirt in 2022. In addition, the geographical proximity will allow him to go to see his former teammates from Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup that will be played in Jeddah from January 12 (in the semifinal there will be a Classic against Barça).

Medrán said goodbye to the Chicago Fire fans.

Instagram

Medrán made his debut for Real Madrid, under Ancelotti, just seven years ago. After failing to establish himself at the Bernabéu, he tried with good fortune at Getafe and Valencia, where he shone. He also went through Alavés and Rayo Vallecano before rolling the blanket around his head and trying the North American experience, where He was fired in a big way by Chicago fans. The Cordovan has known how to move by his concerns not only football but also cultural and that is why he believes that his time in Saudi Arabia also enriches him in every way. In Valdebebas he left a great memory for his personality and professionalism. The madridistas will now have a reason to look askance at how the Arabian League goes every week, increasingly curdled by its economic power.