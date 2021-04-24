The sudden success obtained by the group Explosión de Iquitos with the cumbia version of the song “I don’t know” motivated the original singer of the song, the Spanish Melody, to send a congratulatory greeting.

Through a video broadcast on TikTok, on Friday, April 23, the artist known as ‘La Rumbera’, celebrated that the song that she will record in 2003 as part of her third album, TQM., back in fashion.

“I am the singer Melody and I want to send this greeting to my colleagues from the Explosión group from Iquitos, in Peru,” the video begins.

“I know you have done a version of ‘I don’t know’ and that it’s going super well, so let’s keep singing ‘I don’t know’,” he added.

Melody, who became known in Latin America for her hit “The gorilla dance”In 2001, he extended his greetings to all Peruvians.

“To all the people of Peru, to continue enjoying music, art, and this beautiful song that I released a few years ago and that my colleagues have made a wonderful version. Enjoy it! ”He asked.

The cumbia version of “I don’t know” went viral due to the curious choreographies that the now TikTok stars performed. The Uchulú and the ‘dancing engineer’, who after that were invited by Explosión de Iquitos to be part of the official video clip of the song.

In the midst of the success, a controversy also arose with the singer “Amazona”, who claimed the rights for the arrangements made to adapt “No sé” to cumbia. Such request was rejected by Linda Caba, main vocalist of Explosión de Iquitos.

