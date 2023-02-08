Participants in the exhibition and conference “MEDLAB Middle East 2023” – the largest exhibition and conference for medical laboratories in the Middle East and North Africa – confirmed that UAE laboratories apply the highest international standards in conducting medical analyzes and diagnosing diseases.

They stressed that the exhibition and conference constitute a pioneering platform to highlight the contribution of the private medical sector in supporting the UAE’s efforts to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic and control infectious and chronic diseases.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Nahhas, Chairman and CEO of MENA Labs in the UAE, said that “Medlab Middle East 2023” – which is currently being held in the Dubai World Trade Center – contributed to providing an opportunity for health sector leaders, experts and doctors in the country and the region to participate in enhancing the efficiency of health services locally and globally. .

He stated that the laboratories in the UAE are distinguished by applying the highest international quality standards to conduct disease detection tests with very accurate results, using the latest technologies and equipment, which contribute to identifying diseases with great accuracy.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, he added: “We aim at “Menalabs” to support efforts to enhance health care in the UAE by increasing the capacity of laboratories to conduct disease detection tests with the highest international quality standards to obtain the most accurate results required..and we aspire during our participation in this event to exchange experiences. This contributes to raising the levels of efficiency and quality of health services, providing the most accurate laboratory results with the highest international quality standards, providing the best medical care for patients, and promoting the health and protection of society.”

More than 700 exhibiting companies from 40 countries around the world are participating in Medlab Middle East 2023, an increase of 100% over the previous year’s edition.

Tom Coleman, Exhibition and Conference Director, MEDLAB Middle East, said: “We have witnessed a significant increase in demand for clinical laboratory services in the past two years, a significant increase in demand from visitors and exhibitors, and an increasing focus on the laboratory market during the period of the outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic..as well as After that, we also witnessed the adoption of a wealth of new technology and innovations.”

The conference sessions discuss 8 main topics, including laboratory management, hematology, immunology, pathological anatomy, clinical microbiology, molecular and genetic diagnosis.