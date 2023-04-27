A ‘mandatory’ format to save trains of soft tyres

On Saturday morning, F1 will experience the first Sprint Shootout in its history with a format which, in light of the sets of tires available over the weekend, ‘requires’ the use of the medium compound in Q1 and Q2 of the Qualifying dedicated to the Sprint race. On green track at 10:30 Italian time – 12:30 in Baku – therefore a Q1 will be held on Saturday where the riders will have to push even with the softer compound available. Below are the words of the Pirelli Motorsport manager in view of a historic weekend.

The words of Mario Isola

“The characteristics of the Baku circuit are unique in the Formula 1 championship, with a very slow part, typical of a street circuit, and a very fast one. The three compounds we make available to the teams are the softest in the 2023 range and are well suited to this track. One of the keys to the weekend will be finding the right compromise in set-up but also the best balance in tire management. The front axle must in fact be warm enough to have optimal grip, also considering the heat dispersion due to the long straights, while overheating of the rear tires must be avoided during traction phases”.

“The key to doing well is therefore a correct balance of temperatures on the two axes because the risk of blockages is real and the walls of the Azerbaijani capital are unforgiving, as we remember from previous editions of the Grand Prix. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix marks the debut of the Sprint Shootout which will determine the grid for the afternoon Sprint race on Saturday morning, with a format which provides for the obligatory use of a train of Medium for each of the first two parts and one of Soft for the last“.

“It will be an extra challenge not only for the teams but also for us, given that there will be less opportunity to collect data on the behavior of the tires over the long haulbut we are confident that it will be a new opportunity to improve the entertainment offer of a Formula 1 Grand Prix”.