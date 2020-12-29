Two Spanish brothers saved Flott

New co-owners helped to get the company going again: it was the brothers Francisco Clemente and Alfonso Carlon Clemente who owned the mechanical engineering company Carlon-Clemente (CC). As part of the bankruptcy, the two Spaniards bought all production facilities, took over employees and became suppliers for the most important machine parts. They later acquired shares in the Flott company.

Viktor Steinborn was already on board at the time. “I have not regretted going back here after the bankruptcy.” Back then, you started from scratch, in empty rooms. “That was a tough time. But the effort has paid off. ”As one of 30 employees today, he has risen from a simple fitter to an assembly manager.

Gone are the days when a confusing number of different devices were produced. Today’s drilling machines are based on three platforms: small, medium, large. They can be operated directly via a central panel; all new models are electronically controlled. And the machines have learned to run: They move on a work table several meters long – and the drill head around three axes.

“We build the iPhone under the drills”

Anyone who sees the large platform in action will understand the words of the managing director: “We have made the transition from purely mechanical thinking to digitization.”

The next innovation is in the works: the so-called turret head. It will contain six tools for metalworking and will make manual changes superfluous. Arnz confidently: “We have become the technology leader in our industry over the past decade. We build the iPhone under the drills. “