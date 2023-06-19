The walk through Noorderhaven in Zutphen now takes half an hour. What is particularly striking is the tranquility that prevails in the residential area. The area is adjacent to the historic city center and the station, but only two cars have raced past it. At least ten cyclists passed by – most of them on their way to the train – twenty walkers, one stepper and two roller skaters.

This is exactly the image that aldermen Sjoerd Wannet (Public Space, D66) and Jasper Bloem (Housing, PvdA) would like to have of ‘their’ neighbourhood: mobility, but few cars. Noorderhaven has been under construction since 2008 and all but the last hundred homes (of the intended 1,100) are ready.

Initially, the municipality based its plans for the district on the parking standard as formulated by the knowledge center for traffic and transport CROW: between 1 and 1.8 parking spaces per home.

That number turned out to be incorrect in 2014, when the first homes were completed. The residents applied for fewer parking permits than had been calculated in advance: many parking spaces remained empty. “That is why we have made some parking spaces into little beds,” says Wannet, pointing to a strip of greenery along the side of the road.

There are now approximately 0.7 parking spaces per home in Noorderhaven. For the latest expansion – the district encloses an old industrial site where houses are also planned – the municipality wants to apply an even lower standard.

This number of 0.7 is almost the standard that the four major cities currently adhere to. They are experimenting with low-traffic, or even car-free, neighborhoods. Utrecht is building the Merwede residential area, where cars will hardly be welcome. The capital has started the ‘Car Low-Car Amsterdam’ plan and as part of it has closed parts of the city center to cars – despite the grumbling of some residents and council members. Trials are also being conducted in cities such as The Hague and Rotterdam.

Car ownership in cities is falling

“The thinking of smaller cities and municipalities in this area is also changing,” says Christiaan Kwantes van Goudappel. This consultancy firm, which specializes in mobility and spatial issues, regularly receives assignments from thirty large and medium-sized Dutch cities. “Car ownership in the Netherlands has been steadily increasing for decades. But if you look at the urban area, you see a different trend.”

In the four major cities, car ownership per household is decreasing, says Kwantes. That number is still rising in the smaller cities, but less strongly than in the rest of the country. “If you zoom in on that again, you see greater differences between suburbs and central areas. There are more cars in the suburbs than in the center.” This also applies when you correct for the type of household: a family more often has a car than a student.

How did that happen? “People are moving to the cities, where all daily amenities are within reach. There you are less dependent on the car,” says Kwantes. “The need for a car is greater in Appingedam than in Amsterdam.” This also applies, to a lesser extent, to smaller cities such as Zwolle or Groningen.

The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL), which stated last year that most people will go to the large and medium-sized cities will attract, endorses the trend that Kwantes sees. Of the estimated population growth until that year, at least 70 percent will go to the thirty municipalities with at least 100,000 inhabitants, the PBL expects.

Added to this according to research by the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy that residents have come to consider other things important than traffic flow. Road safety, for example, or the quality of life in the city. “You see that people are willing to make choices to live in a city,” says Kwantes. Less living space, but facilities nearby, for example. “Or: I want to live in a city center, but then a car is not feasible.”

Holistic approach

Switching to car-free, says Kwantes, generally does not happen automatically. Cities must “address that change holistically”. “That sounds soft, but the bottom line is that you have to offer alternatives if the car is no longer available. Make sure that basic facilities such as supermarkets and bakeries are nearby, so that residents are discouraged from taking the car.” Other forms of transport must be nearby: trains, buses and shared cars.

Carlo van de Weijer, mobility researcher at Eindhoven University of Technology, also sees differences between cities related to demographics. For example, student cities such as Groningen and Nijmegen are successful with low-traffic areas, according to him. Just like Eindhoven, where there are many expats.

“Students generally don’t have a car, just like tourists who go on a city trip,” says Van de Weijer. “And expats often do not know people outside the city where they have come for work. They also have less need for a car in front of the door.”

But Van de Weijer does not think that medium-sized Dutch cities would also become largely car-free or even car-free. “In places like Deventer and Ede, it is just not that useful to focus on that. The car is a fantastic system that makes people happy,” he says. Especially in the medium-sized municipalities, often with less good public transport facilities than the large cities, the accessibility and flexibility offered by the car is important. “And for the government, the car is a much cheaper way for people to travel than public transport.”

The mobility expert contradicts the fact that cars are polluting: “In the future we will drive more electrically. And that is no less sustainable per passenger than public transport.” Van de Weijer advocates hiding cars as well as possible in medium-sized cities instead of keeping them out, for example in parking garages and by giving cyclists space. “The car must disappear from sight, but it will not leave our lives.”

That is also what the municipality of Zutphen was aiming for when it turned out that cars were less popular in the Noorderhaven new-build district than previously estimated. Large parking strips have been laid out on the edges of the district, and garages are located under the residential blocks. The district itself is quite green: many flower beds and courtyards where residents of apartments have gardens together.

Of course, the proximity of the station was important in Noorderhaven, say the aldermen. But they think that the attitude of the people of Zutphen also played a major role in making the neighborhood more car-free. “People come to live here for the greenery and the beautiful, old center with the city feel,” says Alderman Bloem. “Cars are less important to them.”

“Already in the fifties, there was lobbying against the arrival of the highway to Zutphen,” says alderman Wannet. With success: the A1 now runs through the more northern Deventer, Zutphen can only be reached via N roads. “That makes the train relatively more convenient.”

The main street of the district, Alderman Bloem says while pointing from one side of the wide road to the other, overlooks the station. “We did that on purpose, it’s a bit symbolic.” And when partial transport made its appearance in recent years, “Zutphen fully embraced this”. There are several GreenWheels shared cars in front of the station, and several yellow-blue NS bicycles enter the neighborhood from the station.

The residents of the Noorderhaven confirm the picture that the alderman paints. “It is beautiful, with all that greenery,” says resident Geeske de Leeuw (75). Although she hasn’t gotten rid of the car yet. “I would have liked a few extra parking spaces. That is sometimes a bit tight here.”