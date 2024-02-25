Ob Receipts, beer mats, parking tickets or playing cards – when it comes to paper, there is hardly a product that Koehler Paper cannot produce. Over 500,000 tons of special papers and cardboard leave the gates of the company from Oberkirch in Baden-Württemberg every year. And if the head of the family business has his way, production should be carried out entirely with renewable energies from our own production by 2030.

Anna Sophie Kühne Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“We want to produce more energy ourselves than we need to manufacture our products,” says Kai Furler, the eighth generation to run the company, which was founded in 1807. In order to achieve this goal, Koehler also wants to rely on hydrogen in the future – with the help of its own hydrogen power plant.