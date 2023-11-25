If Germany wants to become climate neutral, it needs 120 billion euros a year. This also requires great efforts from small and medium-sized companies. The Sustainable Finance Advisory Board has ideas.

Started with sustainability in medium-sized companies: The multi-award-winning company Bionade is shaping transformation and finding major investors. Image: Rainer Wohlfahrt

KHardly any other economy in Europe is as characterized by medium-sized companies as Germany’s. The owner-managed companies are innovation drivers, hidden champions and socially oriented employers in many industries. The fact that they consciously decide against financing via capital markets is a German peculiarity. By avoiding the typical reporting obligations of listed companies, medium-sized companies claim to be pursuing more sustainable strategies.

Philip Krohn Editor in business, responsible for “People and Business”.

But when it comes to sustainable transformation in the narrower sense, i.e. the focus on climate neutrality, species protection and the circular economy, companies are on their own. It is unclear which goals they measure a transformation strategy against and which financing instruments from banks and development institutions they use to achieve this. There is also a lack of a network in which knowledge about successful concepts of sustainable corporate development can be shared.