Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Today, Saturday, moderate rain fell in some areas of the country, where the opportunity was created to form cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain and active winds, with speeds reaching 40 km / h in some eastern regions and extended to some internal regions, and temperatures rose again by an increase of half a degree Celsius. Where the highest temperature recorded in the country today was 50.8 degrees Celsius in Wetide (Al Dhafra region) at 14:45 UAE local time.

While the lowest temperature recorded over the country this Saturday morning was 25.4 degrees Celsius in Al Foah (Al Ain) at 6 am local time in the UAE.

The National Center of Meteorology indicated that the country is witnessing an extension of a surface depression accompanied by an extension of an depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which has created an opportunity for the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds, with speeds reaching 40 km / h in some eastern and southern regions that may extend over some areas. interior.

Today, clear weather prevailed in general to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds appeared in the east, and humid at night and Sunday morning, over some coastal and inland areas, with chances of fog and light mist formation, and the southeasterly winds turned northwest moderate, active during the day sometimes, and its speed reached 40 km per hour, and the sea is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that clear to partly cloudy weather will prevail tomorrow, Sunday, and some low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, in the morning, and clouds will form east over the mountains, at noon and wet at night and Monday morning, over some coastal and inland areas, with the opportunity for light fog or mist to form, The winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, brisk at times, raising dust and sand during the day, with a speed of up to 40 km per hour, and the sea is light to medium, waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.