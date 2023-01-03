If we were master forecasters, we would know: a night at the casino, grab a few million and retire somewhere in the sun. You may wonder why more fortune tellers don’t use this tactic, if they can really see into the future. Or are we too skeptical? Anyway, medium Thomas Woolthuis contributes JFK some predictions for the 2023 F1 season.

Woolthuis says against JFK: ‘Three times is a charm, they say, but that doesn’t mean that this applies to Max. I think he should give away the win next season. He will finish high in the standings, but he will be plagued by technical problems and will not make it to become world champion for a third time in a row.

No title for Verstappen, but success for De Vries

According to the master forecaster, Max Verstappen is being thwarted by a rookie: ‘A young driver is really on Max’s heels. Or in this case on the rear lights. Max has to deal with a new, fairly young driver.’ We immediately think of Oscar Piastri. Perhaps also to Nyck de Vries, but he is two years older than Max.

‘I see a new, young energy that will be able to pass Max. Time will tell, but one plus one equals two. It could just be that Nyck de Vries will score a lot during his debut year,’ says Woolthuis. Unfortunately, we don’t know what ‘high scoring’ exactly means. We therefore do not dare to make any predictions here.