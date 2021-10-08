MEDIUM PLOT

Medium, a film directed by Massimo Paolucci, tells of a theft committed by a gang of robbers in a bar, which manages to steal a booty of many tens of thousands of euros. The group does not imagine that the owner of the bar, Cagliostro (Tony Sperandeo), is linked to the world of the underworld; in fact, in a short time the man manages to track them down. Cagliostro, however, proposes to petty criminals to collaborate and score a blow together: they will have to recover on their own a precious green jade medallion inside a villa, located in Umbria and belonging to the businessman of Chinese origin. Hung (Hal Yamanouchi). If they manage to carry the mission, Cagliostro will leave them free to keep all the money they have stolen from him.

During the feat the gang will discover that the pendant is worn around the neck by Sofia (Martina Angelucci), Hung’s daughter. The young woman, however, is in a coma and seems to be alive only thanks to an arcane magical ritual. This discovery will be just the beginning of a long night, marked by moments of extreme violence.