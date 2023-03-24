Boosting business in an environment of volatility and uncertainty does not just depend on economic growth, governments or luck. It depends on management. Proof of this is the survey conducted by Mid by Falconi, the medium-sized companies branch of the Falconi consultancy, with its 130 clients.

Last year, companies served by Mid — all with annual revenues from R$ 5 million to R$ 300 million — grew 8.9%, on average. In general, for medium-sized Brazilian companies, the expansion was only 2%, according to a survey by the Omie platform. As a comparison, the 2022 GDP was 2.9%, according to IBGE calculations.

In the evaluation of executive Rafael Silveira, co-founder and director of Mid by Falconi, as essential as aiming at revenue growth, medium-sized companies need to seek more profitable operations. “Their biggest problem is the low level of professionalization, which leads to unstructured decision-making motivated only by ‘feelings’”, said Silveira, to DINHEIRO. “When the macroeconomic scenario is favorable, good management enhances results.

In an adverse scenario, like the one we are going through, it helps with survival.” For 2023, the global situation demands even more attention from owners and managers of medium-sized companies. This is because the scarcity of credit — generated by high interest rates and banks’ aversion to risk — imposes an additional difficulty on this company profile, which accounts for 25% to 30% of stamps on work cards in Brazil.

“Anyone who is indebted, in this adverse credit scenario, has a big problem. You will have to reprofile the debt, renegotiate terms and control the rise in financial expenses, ”he said. So that medium-sized companies continue to generate great business.

(Note published in the 1317 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)