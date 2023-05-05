In March of this year, small businesses maintained leadership in the creation of new jobs in the country

Large and medium-sized companies registered a positive balance of jobs for the 1st time in 2023, according to the Sebrae based on data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). In March, the segment created 56,187 new jobs.

Here’s the full (2 MB).

In all, 195,171 new jobs were created in the 3rd month of the year. For 2 months, large and medium-sized companies had a negative balance of vacancies. In February, there were 146 less, while in January 872 were closed.

In the segment of medium and large companies, only the agricultural sector had a negative balance. On the other hand, services recorded the highest number, with 36,800. Following, appear construction (9,600), transformation industry (6,700), commerce (5,900), mineral extraction (915) and public utility industrial services (847).

small business

Micro and small companies continued to lead in terms of job creation. The segment was responsible for 67% of the total number of jobs created in March, with 130,217 new jobs.

In this segment, the sector that hired the most was services, with 73,100 new jobs. Next are construction (24,300), commerce (12,600), transformation industry (11,400), agriculture (7,600), mineral extraction (642) and SIUP (521).