Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

A waiter chasing a guest in Saint-Tropez because of a too low tip causes a stir not only in France. © IMAGO/xbrchx

A man from Italy had probably imagined his vacation in Saint-Tropez differently. After going to a restaurant, he is followed. And could end up on a list.

Saint-Tropez – Can one still talk about “collecting the receipt”? On holiday in France, an Italian tourist was amazed when a waiter chased after him in Saint-Tropez because the man from Italy had probably not left enough tips at the table. According to the local newspapers, the “very rich Italian”, whose identity has not been clarified Var Matin and Nice matinleft a tip of “only” 500 euros after his meal at the table of the restaurant on the picturesque Côte d’Azur during his vacation.

Vacation in France: waiter chases Italians because of “only” 500 euros tip

According to the two local newspapers, while a German pensioner was subjected to a pedal boat attack in Austria, the waiter chased after the guest from Italy to the restaurant parking lot in Saint-Tropez in order to point out his “faux pas” decisively. The tip of 500 euros was not enough. “He thought he had been generous by leaving 500 euros, instead he was reprimanded,” the two local French newspapers quoted a friend of the anonymous Italian as saying.

The waiter from the popular holiday resort on France’s Côte d’Azur probably had a different opinion. How Var Matin reported that the waiter made it clear to the Italian that the 500 euros were not enough. Instead, he could try a little more and top it up to 1,000 euros, which is closer to the desired 20 percent tip for the total amount of his bill. “Indeed,” according to the website of the motorist clubs“Here it’s around 15 percent of the amount.” The complaints of a holidaymaker in Italy about two euros for an empty plate and those about questionable restaurant service seem almost irrelevant.

“Rich” man from Italy on vacation in France: Tourists are blacklisted

While a café is causing a sensation in Italy, the waiter from Saint-Tropez’s unusual tip hunt draws a picture on the Côte d’Azur that is less the exception than the rule. Because while the man from Italy probably didn’t know what was happening to him, a practice in the holiday paradise on the Mediterranean is probably making the rounds that has also caused a stir beyond the borders of the Grande Nation. Because in a bistro on the French Riviera, mainly tourists on vacation in France, who probably don’t dig deep enough when tipping, end up on a secret list without their knowledge.

In times when tourists sleep drunk on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, there would be, according to data from Var Matin in a restaurant in Saint-Tropez, a blacklist for “stingy” guests, which the staff had created. It should have recorded how much tip the visitors paid. If this was too low in the opinion of the employees, they are said to have actively prevented the guests from being able to dine in the restaurant again.

France vacationers in Saint-Tropez on the secret tip list: the mayor speaks of “blackmail” and “crookedness”

While a revolt rages in Italy in a popular Adriatic holiday region, the revelations even drew the mayor of the popular holiday resort on the French Riviera into action. Sylvie Sire spoke of “blackmail” and “crookedness” in connection with the practice of the restaurant in Saint-Tropez. The “illegal practices” must be stopped immediately.

In Italy, restaurants on the Adriatic Sea are concerned about an uninvited guest, while France does not allow data to be collected on guests’ tips and expenses if they have not consented to the collection of data or been informed of the procedure. According to Sire, the “forced tips” were tantamount to “organized blackmail”. This is far removed from the essence of tipping, which is supposed to express customer satisfaction.

Whether the complaint of the waiter in Saint-Tropez corresponds to this character can – apart from all evaluation – in the case of the Italian vacationer at least be doubted. In any case, it is not known whether his tip hunt was crowned with success.