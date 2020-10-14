“France has the second largest maritime territory in the world: 11 million km2, according to the UN share “, recalls Admiral Alain Coldefy. “It owns the riches of water and funds. But she lets herself be plundered because she has neither the desire nor the means to protect all her wealth “, deplores the former major general of the Armies on franceinfo on Tuesday, October 13.

“There are immense resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular gas. Turkey has almost no maritime territory and it does not recognize the division of the UN and it asserts it to continue its surveys”, explains the former commander of the aircraft carrier Clémenceau.

“Dictators in difficulty turn against their people and embark on adventures to unite their people around them. This is what the Turkish president is doing “, concludes Admiral Alain Coldefy, author of the book Admiral, salt and stars.