AT Leucate, in the Aude, it is under the surface of the pond that Christophe Guinot, oyster farmer, has a new enemy: the blue crab. A sneaky predator that attacks its productions of young oysters, easy prey with soft shells. The blue crab is terribly voracious. It arrived from the United States in cargo ballast water. 7,000 kilometers further on, it attacks the oysters of Leucate. The oyster farmers have no other solution than to try to trap them to get rid of them.



The blue crab has no predator in Mediterranean waters. he eat all : fish, meat or shellfish. A real killer who adapts to all environments. “It is able to go up in rivers and adapt to fresh water. It survives fairly high water temperatures, but also low with little oxygen“, assures Christophe, interviewed by France 2. In recent years, this crab has been everywhere. The gluttonous crustacean settled in Spain, Corsica, PACA and found the ideal refuge in the lagoons of our coasts.