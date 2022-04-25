Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Limassol © Sofia Lambrianidou/imago

Russia is facing tough sanctions over the Ukraine war. Russian companies and workers are now migrating to the Cypriot city of Limassol.

Limassol – The Cypriot city of Limassol is a haven for Russians. In the course of the escalating Ukraine conflict, the sanctions against Russia are becoming increasingly burdensome for the population. For many Russians, the sanctions and fear of the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin seem to be a reason to leave their country. In Limassol on Cyprus, a Russian community is already waiting for the emigrants.

But there is also cause for conflict: Despite years of close ties between Moscow’s business elite and Cyprus, the island state is supporting Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia.

Limassol: Russians and Russian companies flee to the Mediterranean

The seaside resort in the island state of Cyprus has around 200,000 inhabitants. Around 50,000 residents of the city speak Russian, as reported by ntv, among others. To the Guardians according to 40,000 Russians alone live in the city. Many shops write their names in Cyrillic characters. For several years there have been many Russians in the Cypriot city – and the nickname “Limassolgrad”.

For a long time, Limassol attracted mainly wealthy Russians who lived a luxurious life on the Mediterranean. One reason for the attractiveness of the city in Cyprus is probably the pre-existing Russian culture and community. Since the early 1990s, the island has been a safe haven for Russian money from all imaginable sources, including but not limited to Politico.eu reported.

For years, wealthy Russians have been able to obtain Cypriot citizenship in return for investing in the island nation. Today, the so-called “cash-for-passports scheme” is no longer possible. However, he is said to have brought in several billion euros in investments for the country, like the Guardians reported.

Limassol: Russians are warmly welcomed in Cyprus

In a report by n-tv, a 38-year-old Russian woman explained her decision to leave her homeland and move to Cyprus. The programmer from Moscow is one of many younger, skilled workers who have left Russia. Russian companies migrate to Cyprus to avoid sanctions against Russia. Next come the young workers who can imagine life outside of Russia. The programmer from Moscow currently has a one-year work visa. However, according to her own statements, she dreams of getting a “European passport”.

The housing market in the city is apparently also experiencing a boom. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, many Russians have been coming – apartments that were empty for several months before the war are now rented within a few hours, a Russian realtor told the German news channel. The locals on site should also have no problems with their new fellow human beings. In an interview with n-tv, a local said: “They are peaceful and friendly.” In addition, the high level of investment by Russian oligarchs has contributed to the prosperity of Cyprus.

Ukraine War: Pro-Russian demonstration in Limassol

There was also a pro-Russian war demonstration in the city with the large Russian minority. The Visegrád 24 platform shared a video of the demonstration via Twitter. However, a user on Twitter argued that the counter-demonstration was much larger and that the pro-Russian demonstration was rather “failed” compared to the number of Russians living on the island.

Ukraine war: Cyprus supports Ukraine

Although a significant Russian minority lives in Cyprus, the island state has backed Ukraine in the Ukraine war. Once again Guardians reported, Cyprus has sent the largest humanitarian aid package in the country’s history to Ukraine. In addition, Russian naval ships are no longer allowed to dock and refuel at Cypriot ports.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulidis told the Guardians: “There is a war going on. We will not be seen helping them.” Cyprus also agreed to ban Russia from the SWIFT banking communications network. Most recently, Cyprus took in 3,000 Ukrainian refugees. According to the British newspaper, there are also conflicts: in the capital Nicosia, for example, there were both pro- and anti-war demonstrations: “Tensions erupted between young Ukrainians and Russians in schools and university halls.” (LP)