Mediterranean Sea Greece accuses Turkey of deliberate provocation, immigration minister says migrants have been taken into the country’s territorial waters

Turkey, for its part, accuses Greece of leaving migrants to death and “committing a crime against humanity”.

Greece and Turkey plunged into a new diplomatic dispute over the migration situation in the Mediterranean. According to Greece, Turkey assisted migrants in its territorial waters in an effort to provoke. Turkey, for its part, accuses Greece of “a crime against humanity” and says it has rescued migrants left by a neighboring country to die in the Mediterranean. According to the news agency Reuters.

Greek Minister for Immigration Notis Mitarachi said the country ‘s coast guard reported several incidents during Friday in which the Turkish coast guard and navy had escorted boats carrying migrants to the European Union’ s border.

A Turkish Coast Guard vessel had escorted a boat into Greek territorial waters carrying migrants. In a separate situation, two Turkish ships pushed an inflatable boat carrying migrants towards Greek territorial waters. In addition, in the third reported incident, a Turkish Coast Guard vessel had entered Greek territorial waters near the island of Lesbos and disturbed a Greek patrol boat.

According to the Greek Minister of Immigration, Turkey deliberately sought to provoke its neighbor.

“There is no doubt that these migrants left the shores of Turkey. And given that Turkey supported them, they were not in danger, ”Mitarachi said in a recorded statement. “We call on Turkey to calm down and end this unjustified provocation.”

Mirachi also reminded Turkey of the refugee agreement with the EU five years ago and called on him to “keep his promises”. Under the Refugee Convention, it would be Turkey’s job to keep migrants in Turkey and prevent them from entering the EU.

Turkey the version of events differs sharply from the Greek version. Deputy Minister of Home Affairs of Turkey İsmail Çataklı responded to accusations by the Greek Minister of Immigration on Twitter. According to Çataklı, the Greek minister lied and distorted the truth.

According to Turkey, the purpose of the country was not to provoke Greece, but to save the migrants left by Greece in the Mediterranean. Mr Çataklı, for his part, accused Greece of returning 231 migrants in seven different situations.

“It is a crime against humanity to slander the Turkish Coast Guard for rescuing the people you left dead. This is typical of you! ”Çataklı wrote.

Several parties, such as the human rights organization Amnesty International, have accused the EU ‘s refugee agreement with Turkey of being inhuman and violating human rights.

Greek and Turkish disputes in the Mediterranean and Aegean have been going on for years. Regional disputes in the eastern Mediterranean are due in particular to the region’s abundant natural resources, namely gas and oil.

Last August, the gaps between the two countries became even more inflamed when a Turkish gas exploration ship Oruç Reis began operations in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey sent its vessels to explore the coast of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, accompanied by several naval vessels. Greece responded by sending its own fleet to monitor the situation.

Turkey’s unauthorized gas exploration and drilling activities in the Mediterranean eventually led to The EU imposed sanctions on Turkey.

This year, Greece and Turkey have tried to defuse tensions. Earlier this year, Turkey and Greece began negotiations on maritime borders and energy rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. According to AFP, this is the first time in five years that Greece and Turkey have been discussing their gas disputes.

The most recent negotiations took place at the end of March, but no significant progress has reportedly been made.