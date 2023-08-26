Saturday, August 26, 2023
Mediterranean | Over 400 migrants rescued from distress at sea in two days

August 26, 2023
Mediterranean | Over 400 migrants rescued from distress at sea in two days

This year, more than two thousand people have died or gone missing trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean.

From the Mediterranean a total of 438 migrants who were in distress at sea have been rescued in the last two days, the SOS Mediterranee aid organization said on Friday.

Migrants were picked up to safety in international waters off the coasts of Libya and Tunisia.

Migrants will be transported on the organization’s Ocean Viking ship to the port of Genoa in northern Italy, because the Italian authorities had forbidden landing at ports located closer.

More than 2,000 people have died or disappeared during the current year trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean, said the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

The number is already significantly higher than in the whole of last year, when there were more than 1,400 deaths.

Helsinki | The friends committed a dozen crimes – Some of the charges lapsed due to the statute of limitations

