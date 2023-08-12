Mediterranean | Organization: More than 600 people have been rescued from the Mediterranean in the last two days

Most of those rescued were from Sudan, where the war has been going on for the fourth month.

Over 600 people have been rescued from the Mediterranean Sea in the last two days, says SOS Mediterranee, the organization that operates the rescue ship Ocean Viking.

Migrants were rescued from the sea in 15 different rescue operations between Thursday morning and Friday evening in the waters between Italy and Tunisia.

Among those rescued were 146 unaccompanied minors, five escorts and two pregnant women, the organization says.

Most of those rescued were from Sudan, where the war has been going on for the fourth month. The others were from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Benin and Bangladesh.

According to the organization, some of the rescued are to be taken to the island of Lampedusa and some to the port of Civitavecchia, northwest of Rome.

Ocean Viking the crew was assisted on board by International Red Cross and Red Crescent teams, SOS Mediterranee said in an earlier statement. According to the organization, the Italian rescue service alerted the ship on Thursday and gave the coordinates of the ships in distress southwest of Lampedusa.

The journey from North Africa to Europe along the central Mediterranean route is the deadliest in the world. According to last week’s figures of the international migration organization IOM, over 1,800 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Europe this year. The number is more than double compared to the same period last year.