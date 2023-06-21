Wednesday, June 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mediterranean | Nine Egyptians charged over Greek migrant boat accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mediterranean | Nine Egyptians charged over Greek migrant boat accident

82 of the passengers of the ship that sank last week have been found dead, but the death toll is feared to be several hundred.

Nine charges have been brought against an Egyptian man in connection with the migrant boat accident in Greece, a Greek legal source tells news agency AFP.

They are accused of, among other things, people smuggling, manslaughter and founding a criminal organization. At worst, the men face a life sentence.

The suspects who survived the accident denied their guilt at a hearing held on Tuesday.

On Wednesday of last week, a boat heading from Libya to Italy sank in the Mediterranean Sea in the Ionian Sea. At least 82 of the ship’s passengers have been found dead.

Authorities were still searching for the boat’s passengers on the coast of the Peloponnese peninsula even on Tuesday, when the latest death victim was found.

A little over a hundred passengers have been found alive. Those who survived the crash were mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan.

See also  Football | Erling Haaland cursed on live TV - The interviewer had to intervene: "Look at the language"

The dead are feared to be hundreds more than the official death toll.

The authorities do not have exact information on how many passengers were on the boat. Estimates of the number of passengers have varied from 400 to more than 700.

#Mediterranean #Egyptians #charged #Greek #migrant #boat #accident

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Aka ga suki, the first story of Hanamichi Sakuragi and Haruko before Slam Dunk

Aka ga suki, the first story of Hanamichi Sakuragi and Haruko before Slam Dunk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result