Mediterranean | Nine Egyptians charged over Greek migrant boat accident

82 of the passengers of the ship that sank last week have been found dead, but the death toll is feared to be several hundred.

Nine charges have been brought against an Egyptian man in connection with the migrant boat accident in Greece, a Greek legal source tells news agency AFP.

They are accused of, among other things, people smuggling, manslaughter and founding a criminal organization. At worst, the men face a life sentence.

The suspects who survived the accident denied their guilt at a hearing held on Tuesday.

On Wednesday of last week, a boat heading from Libya to Italy sank in the Mediterranean Sea in the Ionian Sea. At least 82 of the ship’s passengers have been found dead.

Authorities were still searching for the boat’s passengers on the coast of the Peloponnese peninsula even on Tuesday, when the latest death victim was found.

A little over a hundred passengers have been found alive. Those who survived the crash were mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan.

The dead are feared to be hundreds more than the official death toll.

The authorities do not have exact information on how many passengers were on the boat. Estimates of the number of passengers have varied from 400 to more than 700.