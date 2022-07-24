Mediterranean | More than a thousand migrants arrived in Italy by sea in a few hours

34,000 migrants have already come to Italy this year. According to the UN, nearly a thousand have died trying to reach Europe.

to Italy more than a thousand migrants arrived by sea in a few hours on Sunday. Migrants arrived both on the island of Lampedusa and in the ports of Sicily.

In addition, hundreds of other migrants rescued from the sea by humanitarian organizations are waiting to enter the port, NGOs and authorities said.

On Saturday, a merchant ship and the coast guard rescued more than 600 people from the Mediterranean Sea off Calabria who were trying to cross the sea on a drifting fishing vessel. People got ashore in different ports in Sicily.

Well over 500 migrants arrived on the island of Lampedusa late on Saturday. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, there are currently around 1,200 people in the island’s reception centers, while they were originally intended for 250-300 people.

According to the non-governmental organization Sea Watch, there are 428 people on its ship waiting to go ashore, while the SOS Mediterranean organization said it rescued 87 people from an unseaworthy ship off Libya, most of whom were minors.

Until Friday by 34,000 migrants had already arrived in Italy by sea this year. For example, in 2020, the number was two-thirds lower at the same stage of the year.

The migrant route across the central Mediterranean is one of the most dangerous in the world. According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), nearly a thousand people trying to reach Europe have already died on the route this year.