Mediterranean | More than 2,500 people have already died in the Mediterranean this year trying to reach Europe

Today already more than 2,500 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe, says the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

The number is significantly higher than last year, when around 1,680 met the same fate in the Mediterranean during the same period.

“Lives have also been lost on land, hidden from public view,” said the head of UNHCR’s New York office Ruven Menikdiwela.

Before When leaving the coast of Tunisia or Libya for the Mediterranean, many people have made their way overland through the countries south of the Sahara. According to Menikdiwela, the route is one of the most dangerous in the world.

“Death and gross human rights violations threaten at every step,” said Menikdiwela.

During this year, around 186,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The majority, around 130,000 people, have landed in Italy.