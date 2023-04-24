Mediterranean | More than 20 are thought to have drowned in shipwrecks off the island of Lampedusa

The Italian Coast Guard has not commented on the shipwrecks or when the accidents occurred.

Over 20 a person is believed to have drowned off Italy in two different shipwrecks, the UN refugee agency UNHCR announced on Monday.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

“Two shipwrecks off Lampedusa, 22 missing. We take part on behalf of all those who have lost their family members”, the Italian representative of UNHCR Chiara Cardoletti said on Twitter.

“Measures are needed to stabilize the situation in both countries of origin and transit. The reasons that lead many to risk their lives at sea must also be reduced,” Cardoletti wrote.

Lampedusa is located south of Sicily, closer to North Africa than mainland Italy. It is about 110 kilometers from the island to the coast of Tunisia.

of the UNCHR spokesperson by Federico Fossi according to the first shipwreck, 36 people survived. They told the Italian Coast Guard that 19 people died in the wreck after the boat partially sank.

The other shipwreck killed three people, Fossi told AFP, but stressed that the details of the incident are still unclear.

Italian according to the Ministry of the Interior, more than 36,000 people have arrived in the country by sea this year, while the corresponding number last year was around 9,000.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has already recorded 537 deaths or disappearances in the Central Mediterranean so far in 2023, which is considered the world’s most dangerous border crossing.