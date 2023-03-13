Monday, March 13, 2023
Mediterranean | Migrants ship capsized off Libya as cargo ship tries to rescue them: Around 30 missing

March 13, 2023
Mediterranean | Migrants ship capsized off Libya as cargo ship tries to rescue them: Around 30 missing

Bad weather hampered the rescue operation.

About 30 migrants are missing from a ship that capsized off the coast of Libya, the Italian coast guard said on Sunday.

The migrant ship capsized when the cargo ship tried to rescue those on board. The cargo ship’s rescue operation was hampered by bad weather.

17 people were rescued from the overturned ship, two of whom were said to need urgent treatment.

Previously at the weekend, NGOs had reported about a ship drifting off the coast of Libya with 47 people on board.

The Italian Coast Guard said on Saturday that it had rescued more than a thousand migrants in the Mediterranean during the weekend’s rescue operations.

74 people died in the shipwreck of a migrant boat off Calabria that happened two weeks ago.

