Living in idyllic Italy: The regional government subsidizes a move to Sardinia, such as to the capital Cagliari, with 15,000 euros. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Kickner

Sardinia is one of the structurally weakest regions in Italy. The regional government wants to change that – and is offering 15,000 euros.

Cagliari – emigration: For many it is still a dream of life. The USA, Mexico and Australia are probably the best-known destinations for dropouts. Italy has so far appeared less as a destination. However, the Mediterranean island of Sardinia could change that now. Because the regional government is now advertising with lucrative bonuses when moving to new residents.

Sardinia: Holiday paradise inspires with landscape – but young people are drawn to the mainland

Sardinia – after all, the second largest island in the Mediterranean – is considered a real holiday paradise. The region has 2,000 kilometers of coastline and delights residents and tourists with its diverse landscape. There are numerous idyllic sandy beaches with turquoise water along the coasts, while the mountainous interior is ideal for hiking. But appearances are deceptive, because the country is struggling with major problems.

Sardinia is one of the structurally weakest regions in Italy. The province is heavily dependent on tourism and the oil industry. In 2017, unemployment was 17 percent, well above the national average. The almost 1.6 million inhabitants are becoming fewer and fewer. The island also has the lowest birth rate in Italy. Many young people are drawn to the mainland.

Not good prerequisites for a good future. Small communities are becoming increasingly sparsely populated or die out altogether. The regional government wants to change this situation. That’s why people who move to Sardinia now get 15,000 euros. However, the bonus payment is subject to certain conditions.

Relocation bonus in Sardinia subject to conditions – President has high hopes

Applicants only get the money if they move to a municipality with a maximum of 3,000 inhabitants. The money must also go towards renovating or buying a home. If you then also register your place of residence in Sardinia within 18 months, you have met all the requirements. Greece had a similar idea, luring retirees with tax breaks.

The Sardinian President has high hopes for the project. “We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and (further) develop the economic fabric of the weakest areas. Thanks to the subsidies for their homes, this will be strengthened and become fertile ground for those who want to move there or start a family,” said Christian Solinas (45) in a press release. (vfi)