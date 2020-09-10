The tensions within the Mediterranean Sea which have lasted for a number of months will probably be on the middle of discussions which convey collectively in Ajaccio (Corse-du-Sud) Thursday, September 10, seven nations from the south of the European Union. A standoff is engaged within the jap Mediterranean over hydrocarbon deposits. It pits Turkey in opposition to Greece. Ankara claims the fitting to use these deposits on this space that Athens considers to be below its sovereignty.

Between robust speeches and navy maneuvers, the tone rises. France is offering help to Greece. Paris has deployed warships and fighter jets to the world. Throughout this assembly chaired by Emmanuel Macron, the southern EU nations will due to this fact attempt to agree to talk with one voice on the European summit in Brussels on September 24 and 25 which will probably be dedicated to this file.



