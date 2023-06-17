Mediterranean drownings | UN: Up to 500 people are still missing after a devastating boat accident, most of them women and children

The cause of the accident is still unclear. Greek interim prime minister Ioannis Sarmas has said that the accident will be thoroughly investigated.

Even 500 people are feared to be still missing after the boat accident in the Ionian Sea between Tuesday and Wednesday, the UN human rights office estimates. This is reported by the British broadcasting company BBC.

There could have been up to 750 migrants on board the sunken fishing vessel. 78 people have been confirmed dead. Only 104 people have been rescued from the accident.

Spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office Jeremy Laurence told the BBC that the vast majority of those still missing are women and children who had sought shelter in the hold of the boat. Laurence demanded that those who organized human trafficking be brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

The cause of the ship’s sinking is still unclear. According to survivors’ accounts, it set off from Egypt, and picked up passengers from Tobruk, Libya. The boat was reportedly on its way to Italy.

Greek the coast guard has received strong criticism for its actions on the night of the accident.

Greek authorities said shortly after the accident that the fishing vessel had not asked for help, but that the vessel had been informed that there was no danger and that the vessel hoped to continue its journey towards Italy.

However, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini interviewed two people rescued from the sunken ship, who said that the danger was obvious, as the boat had been tossing recklessly from side to side.

The interviewees said that the Greek authorities had checked the seaworthiness of the fishing vessel and stated that it could continue its journey. The interviewees estimated that the authorities visited the ship around 11 pm on Tuesday evening.

The boat sank about three hours later in international waters about 80 kilometers southwest of Pylos, Greece.

Greek government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris confirmed on Friday that Coast Guard officials had visited the ship that was in danger, but those in charge of the ship had said the situation was under control.

Among other things, human rights organizations have demanded an investigation from the coast guard as to whether there had been an attempt to attach the fishing vessel to another vessel with the help of a rope, as the survivors of the accident have told. According to those who survived the accident, it is possible that the coast guard’s attempt to attach the fishing vessel to the official vessel may have caused the accident.

Interim Prime Minister of Greece Ioannis Sarmas has promised that the causes leading to the accident will be thoroughly investigated.